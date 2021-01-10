Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.67.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $692.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.71. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.06 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,433. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,040,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,212,000 after acquiring an additional 342,990 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 8.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 367,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 29,950 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 7.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,368,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 348.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 235,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 183,183 shares in the last quarter. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

