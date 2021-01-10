Roth Capital Boosts OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target to $70.00

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $40.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut OptimizeRx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of OptimizeRx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OptimizeRx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $37.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.54 million, a PE ratio of -80.76 and a beta of 0.56. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,705.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at $363,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,132,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

