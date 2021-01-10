BidaskClub Upgrades Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ORTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Orchard Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Shares of ORTX opened at $7.17 on Thursday. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $15.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 25.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 15.6% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 58.8% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 30,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

