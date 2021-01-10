Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) PT Raised to $18.50

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CADE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of CADE stock opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $19.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $186.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $290,400.00. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans acquired 4,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $48,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 404,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,213.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 26.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 123,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 25,890 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 135.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 181,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 104,596 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 287.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 181,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 134,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 130,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.