F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given New $212.00 Price Target at Barclays

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Barclays from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Colliers Securities increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.79.

FFIV stock opened at $191.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $200.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Geng Lin sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total value of $360,916.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,961 shares in the company, valued at $398,609.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,996,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,121 shares of company stock worth $3,375,639 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the third quarter worth about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 381.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 144.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth about $64,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

