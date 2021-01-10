F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given New $212.00 Price Target at Barclays

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Barclays from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Colliers Securities increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.79.
FFIV stock opened at $191.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $200.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
In other F5 Networks news, EVP Geng Lin sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total value of $360,916.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,961 shares in the company, valued at $398,609.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,996,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,121 shares of company stock worth $3,375,639 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the third quarter worth about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 381.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 144.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth about $64,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
F5 Networks Company Profile
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
