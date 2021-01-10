BMO Capital Markets Raises RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target to $113.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $109.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on RPM International in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an inline rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RPM International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.70.

NYSE:RPM opened at $88.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.48. RPM International has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $6,030,484.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,118,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in RPM International by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in RPM International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of RPM International by 73.7% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

