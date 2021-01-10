Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Lifted to “Overweight” at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Stephens currently has $73.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $55.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QSR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer cut Restaurant Brands International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.23.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $64.14 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $67.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day moving average is $57.04.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $320,570.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,027.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 32,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $2,007,042.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,968.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 227,018 shares of company stock worth $13,611,940. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 139.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

