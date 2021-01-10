Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

SWX has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Southwest Gas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.71.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $58.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.12. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $81.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $791.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.95 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other news, SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $35,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin L. Brown sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $59,164.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

