Zacks Investment Research Lowers Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

SPOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Spotify Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $259.85.

SPOT opened at $353.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.30. The stock has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a PE ratio of -111.39 and a beta of 1.62. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $109.18 and a 1 year high of $354.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 131.1% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

