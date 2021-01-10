Quantstamp (QSP) Price Hits $0.0320 on Major Exchanges

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for $0.0320 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $22.82 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quantstamp Profile

QSP is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

