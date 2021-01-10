TravelNote (TVNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $31,020.11

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 10th. One TravelNote token can now be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. In the last seven days, TravelNote has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. TravelNote has a market cap of $31,020.11 and approximately $103.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00023816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00108627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $262.39 or 0.00655724 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.68 or 0.00231604 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00055910 BTC.

TravelNote Token Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 tokens. TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

TravelNote Token Trading

TravelNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

