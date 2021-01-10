Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $178.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Wingstop in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 90.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000.

Shares of WING opened at $146.80 on Tuesday. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 152.92, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.50.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

