Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Altus Midstream from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Altus Midstream from $10.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Altus Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of ALTM opened at $47.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.14. Altus Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $58.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.97.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $40.17 million for the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative net margin of 255.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,952.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Altus Midstream will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 257.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 334,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 5,603.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 86,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

