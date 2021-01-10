Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $219.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $208.00 to $219.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.38.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $230.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.90 and its 200 day moving average is $189.95. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $240.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 30.4% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.0% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 9.4% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 55.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

