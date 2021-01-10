Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Trading Down 6.7%

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF)’s share price was down 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00. Approximately 102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.57.

Norway Royal Salmon AS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NRYYF)

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is based in Trondheim, Norway.

