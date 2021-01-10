CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CUBE has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised CubeSmart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $33.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.67. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $35.77.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.17). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.47%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $844,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,380.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 1.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in CubeSmart by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in CubeSmart by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 10.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

