Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LCG) Trading 1% Higher

Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LCG)’s share price rose 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.54 and last traded at $26.52. Approximately 8,992 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 7,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LCG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 0.13% of Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

