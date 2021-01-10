Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Trading Up 7.9%

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF)’s stock price traded up 7.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.65 and last traded at $50.65. 131 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.95.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Otsuka in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.75.

Otsuka Corporation provides system integration, support, and other services in Japan. The company operates through two segments, System Integration Business, and Service and Support Business. The System Integration Business segment offers system services ranging from consulting, system design and development, transport and installation work, and network construction.

