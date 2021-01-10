Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $360.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $440.00.
DPZ has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $419.93.
NYSE:DPZ opened at $388.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.39. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $270.08 and a 1 year high of $435.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.76.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,624,427,000 after purchasing an additional 454,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $755,124,000 after buying an additional 86,537 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 656,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,077,000 after buying an additional 88,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,916,000 after buying an additional 103,260 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 63.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 463,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,296,000 after acquiring an additional 180,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
