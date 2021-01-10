Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $360.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $440.00.

DPZ has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $419.93.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $388.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.39. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $270.08 and a 1 year high of $435.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.76.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $967.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,624,427,000 after purchasing an additional 454,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $755,124,000 after buying an additional 86,537 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 656,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,077,000 after buying an additional 88,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,916,000 after buying an additional 103,260 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 63.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 463,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,296,000 after acquiring an additional 180,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

