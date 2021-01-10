ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.50.

NYSE:COP opened at $44.70 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of -39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,746 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,647 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 12,368 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2,279.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 174,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 167,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.8% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

