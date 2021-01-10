EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.22.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $136.21 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $83.40 and a fifty-two week high of $153.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total value of $440,560.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,861.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,712,000 after acquiring an additional 96,467 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,068,000 after buying an additional 36,541 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at $64,808,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 31.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,211,000 after buying an additional 75,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 248,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,129,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

