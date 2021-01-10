Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens raised Comerica from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Compass Point lowered Comerica from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Comerica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Comerica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comerica has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.99.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $61.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.80. Comerica has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $70.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,886,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Comerica by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,402,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,820 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,570,000 after acquiring an additional 515,484 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,974,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,223,000 after acquiring an additional 418,883 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,535,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 212,918 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

