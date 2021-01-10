Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CXO. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Concho Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Concho Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Stephens lowered Concho Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Concho Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Concho Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Concho Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.99.

Shares of CXO stock opened at $65.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.98. Concho Resources has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $91.06.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.73 million. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 294.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Concho Resources will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,294 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Concho Resources by 223.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 32,150 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Concho Resources by 265.5% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 245,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after buying an additional 178,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 92.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,305 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,102,000 after acquiring an additional 249,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

