Plus500 (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.65 and last traded at $18.65. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.61.

PLSQF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Plus500 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Plus500 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Plus500 from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

