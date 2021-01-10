Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) had its target price upped by Stephens from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RUTH. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.05.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.61 million, a P/E ratio of -290.17 and a beta of 2.03. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $63.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.23 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 243,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

