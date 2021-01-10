RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised RADA Electronic Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised RADA Electronic Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of RADA stock opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.18. The company has a market cap of $410.03 million, a PE ratio of -945.00 and a beta of 1.04. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares during the period. 35.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

