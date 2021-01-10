Piper Sandler Boosts Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $100.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $47.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a hold rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.18.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $93.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.59.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $539,872.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,781.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 63,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $3,851,106.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,868.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 408,825 shares of company stock worth $28,604,865. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,681,000 after buying an additional 1,628,758 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $56,572,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 27.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,488,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,187,000 after buying an additional 316,589 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 46.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 864,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,878,000 after purchasing an additional 273,059 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth about $17,530,000. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

