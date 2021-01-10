Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target raised by Cowen from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered Plug Power from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $53.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of -173.46 and a beta of 1.31. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $55.98.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 108,333 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $3,512,155.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,526,681.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 33,333 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $1,455,985.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 218,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,559,455.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,302,196 shares of company stock worth $77,143,079 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Plug Power by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Plug Power by 283.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Plug Power by 13.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 285,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 33,967 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.