SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Downgraded by 140166

140166 cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. 140166 currently has $340.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $239.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $180.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Johnson Rice lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies to $364.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $233.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $356.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $295.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.56. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $67.02 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.74, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,298,146.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at $72,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

