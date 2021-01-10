RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “RumbleON, Inc. provides internet based services. The Company operates an e-commerce platform for consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles. RumbleON, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RMBL. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of RumbleON from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Aegis increased their target price on shares of RumbleON from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of RumbleON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.
RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 318.58%. The business had revenue of $117.26 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that RumbleON will post -16.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverback Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RumbleON by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 158,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 73,903 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RumbleON by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About RumbleON
RumbleON, Inc, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services.
