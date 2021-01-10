TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

TAL opened at $67.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.31. The firm has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,788.79 and a beta of 0.15. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $44.24 and a twelve month high of $83.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

