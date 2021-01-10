TerraKRW Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $30,542.00 (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. In the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $62.42 million and approximately $30,542.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00023802 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00108770 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.43 or 0.00658412 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.66 or 0.00231607 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00056172 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s total supply is 67,622,136,753 coins and its circulating supply is 67,621,407,644 coins. The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money

TerraKRW Coin Trading

TerraKRW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KRTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.