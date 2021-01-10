Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Principal Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.67.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of PFG stock opened at $51.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $57.16.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 10.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $54,798.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,958. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 72.1% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 391.8% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 71.3% during the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.