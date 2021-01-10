Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mplx from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mplx from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mplx currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.92.

Mplx stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Mplx has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $27.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.98.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mplx will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,243. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mplx by 122.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after buying an additional 255,707 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mplx during the second quarter worth $1,097,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mplx by 151.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 53,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Mplx by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 899,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,545,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

