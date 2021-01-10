Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EPD. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Enterprise Products Partners from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.07.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $29.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,851.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,042,861.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Blackstone Group Inc raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 76,906,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,397,385,000 after buying an additional 54,149,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,003,000 after buying an additional 2,049,635 shares during the last quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,568,000. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,291,000 after buying an additional 1,240,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,042,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after buying an additional 995,716 shares during the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

