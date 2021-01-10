Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. GasLog Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.57.

Shares of GLOP opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $151.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49. GasLog Partners has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $15.66.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.16 million. Equities analysts expect that GasLog Partners will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the second quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the second quarter worth $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in GasLog Partners by 1,334.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the third quarter worth $92,000. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

