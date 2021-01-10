Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Get Catalent alerts:

CTLT has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus increased their price target on Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.80.

NYSE CTLT opened at $112.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.27. Catalent has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $120.48. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Catalent will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,405,000.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $244,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,350 shares of company stock worth $2,150,024 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,141,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,894,000 after buying an additional 486,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Catalent by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,528,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,271,000 after buying an additional 1,455,983 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,823,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,525,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,656,000 after buying an additional 318,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,249,000 after buying an additional 591,979 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalent (CTLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.