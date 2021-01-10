Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Microsoft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $236.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $219.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 20.1% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

