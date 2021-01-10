TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives $19.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPH. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 557.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 195.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.60. TRI Pointe Group has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.12.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $826.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.38 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

