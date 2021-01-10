Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IPAR. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.13.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $61.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $34.20 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.14 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.08.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $160.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jean Madar sold 10,200 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $591,906.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,400 shares of company stock worth $2,083,146 over the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 19.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 7.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at $231,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 87.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 72.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

