Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $101.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $134.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. CSFB raised their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $152.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $211.73.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $217.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.73. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $249.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 1.72.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. The business had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1053.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 295,436 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $61,028,214.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $80,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 755,188 shares of company stock valued at $155,620,974 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,435,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $570,477,000 after purchasing an additional 664,525 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $21,318,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 258.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,951,000 after buying an additional 151,780 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 29.7% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 464,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,097,000 after buying an additional 106,449 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 33.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,840,000 after buying an additional 87,073 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

