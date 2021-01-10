Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jones Lang LaSalle from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.40.
NYSE:JLL opened at $149.69 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $78.29 and a 1 year high of $178.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.14.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.
