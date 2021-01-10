Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jones Lang LaSalle from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.40.

NYSE:JLL opened at $149.69 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $78.29 and a 1 year high of $178.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.14.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $1.74. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

