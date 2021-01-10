Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.06.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. CLSA lifted their price objective on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. China Renaissance Securities lowered their target price on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the third quarter valued at about $568,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 12.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 414,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,095,000 after acquiring an additional 47,451 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the third quarter valued at about $2,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WB opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. Weibo has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.77 and a 200 day moving average of $38.59.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $465.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Weibo’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

