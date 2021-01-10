Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Globant in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Itau BBA Securities raised Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

GLOB stock opened at $230.00 on Tuesday. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $230.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.52 and a 200-day moving average of $181.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.76 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Globant will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Globant by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

