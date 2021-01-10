Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

MG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

MG opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $235.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.82. Mistras Group has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Mistras Group had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $147.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mistras Group will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Mistras Group news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis sold 47,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $217,130.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,992.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis purchased 20,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,525.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 125.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the third quarter worth $45,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Mistras Group in the third quarter worth $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Mistras Group by 310.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 38,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mistras Group by 60.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 105,568 shares in the last quarter. 46.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.