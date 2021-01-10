BidaskClub Upgrades Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NUS. Bank of America upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $56.19 on Thursday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $703.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $317,068.00. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 3,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $202,085.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,900.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,437 shares of company stock worth $2,563,768. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

