Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RETA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $120.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.90. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $88.17 and a 52 week high of $257.96.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 211.27% and a negative net margin of 2,237.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Warren Huff sold 81,657 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $14,290,791.57. Also, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 51,429 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total value of $9,224,819.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,224,819.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

