Morgan Stanley Raises Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $47.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CFG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 145,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.