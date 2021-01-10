Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CIEN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Ciena from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.53.

Shares of CIEN opened at $52.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Ciena has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $61.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average of $48.86.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $103,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $52,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,191 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 294.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,182,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $334,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615,896 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,512,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,414,000 after purchasing an additional 88,812 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,047,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,965,000 after purchasing an additional 292,871 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Ciena by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,265,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,910,000 after acquiring an additional 113,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,989,000 after acquiring an additional 391,611 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

