Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Switch from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.83.

SWCH stock opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Switch has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.40.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $128.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.14 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Switch will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,175,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,892,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,088,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 682,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,612,424.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,539 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,585 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Switch by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 42,431 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Switch by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after buying an additional 167,020 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Switch by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 34.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

